HARRISON, Mich. - Roberta S. Koste (Bly), 69, passed away Aug. 1, 2020, at her home in Harrison, Mich.



She has been reunited with her daughter (baby Koste) and beautiful sisters Sherry, Theresa, Patricia and furry companion Hobo.



"Robin" was a strong, beautiful woman inside and out. She faced many obstacles in her life but was always able to recover and live life on her terms.



She lived simply, never having much yet willing to give it all to her family or a complete stranger. Her children will remember her for the daily phone calls and her unconditional love and support of them even during the most difficult times in their lives.



She was empathetic and compassionate, always finding the good in people who were not always deserving.



She is survived by her children Dawn Vitucci (Nick), Lonnie Koste (Angela); grandchildren Keegan Vitucci and Trenton Koste who she absolutely adored; nieces Michelle White, Christie Brighton and nephew Greg Brighton who she considered her own children.



She is also survived by sister Carolyn; brother Tom and the woman who raised her and gave her the strength to be the woman she was, Erna Bly. She will be missed by her great-nieces and nephews who enjoyed the cards and letters she always remembered to send. She will rest easy knowing Smokey is enjoying life in his new home.



The family will celebrate her life at a later date. Robin preferred to give so donations are not necessary. Help someone who may need it in honor of her.



The family would like to thank special friends, Steve and Dennis, nurse Sandy, Starr Brighton and the little community of Shady Oaks as well as Tracey at Stocking Funeral Home for her gracious handling of arrangements.

