JASPER - Robin Lea Brown age 46 of Jasper, died suddenly on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, due to complications from surgery.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jasper Bible Church, Jasper with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating.
You may send condolences to the family or read full obituary at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Marvin Brown for their Daughter's continuing Education. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019