TECUMSEH - Rodolfo "Rudy" V. Alaniz was born Feb. 14, 1954, in Tecumseh to the late Lazaro Ortiz Alaniz and Josefina (Rodriquez) Alaniz. He passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home with his family by his side at the age of 66.
Rudy graduated from Alamo Heights in San Antonio, Texas. He served from 1973 to 1976 in the U.S. Army: overseas time in Kitzingen, Germany. After returning, he began work with Fisher Body in Tecumseh, where he met June. They married on Oct. 21, 1978. He transferred to Hydromatic in Toledo, becoming a skilled trades millwright and retired in 2006. Rudy also worked for Inteva in Adrian and Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh.
When not working, Rudy enjoyed woodworking, keeping a pristine lawn and volunteering. He was also a lifetime member and commander many times over for his beloved Post 34 American Legion in Tecumseh.
Survivors include his wife, June; sons, Lee Andrews of Union, Mo., and Justin Andrews of Adrian; grandchildren, Brook Andrews, Ian Andrews and Leah (Joshua) Bennett; great-grandchild, Owen Bennett; siblings include Elena Davila of San Antonio, Texas, Linda Guzman of Adrian, Bertha (Mike) Cook of Adrian, Lazaro Alaniz of Tecumseh, Angel (Beverly) Alaniz of Petersburg, Cecila (Michael) Alverez of Texas, Sylvia (James) Betz of Adrian, Susanna (Michael) Van Natter of Tecumseh, Victoria (Daniel) DeLeon of Plesantan, Texas, and Eugene (Norma) Alaniz of Carrizo Springs, Texas. Also many cousins, nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, Richard (Tracy) Galindo of San Antonio, Texas.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rudy's Legion Post 34 pool league team: Mike Harris, Jeff Schafer, Don Grayer, Steven Ross, Jeff Pinkstin and Kevin Grayer.
We want to thank all of our friends who have supported our family with special thanks to Terry and Terri Beck, also Larry and Dorothy Harper.
A viewing will be on the evening of Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral. There will be a graveside service for Rudy on Monday at 11 a.m. at Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh with the Rev. Tom Hawkins officiating with military honors under the auspices of the Tecumseh American Legion Post No. 34 and the VFW Post No. 4187.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tecumseh American Legion Post 34. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020