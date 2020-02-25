|
|
ADRIAN - Rogelio "Roy" Trevino, age 77, of Adrian, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Roy was born Feb. 21, 1942, in Crystal City, Texas, to Domingo and Maria (Flores) Trevino. He attended Britton-Macon Schools. Roy served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter mechanic in the early 60s. On June 15, 1968, he married Yolanda Hernandez at the St. Mary's Church in Adrian. Together they celebrated 51 years of marriage.
He was employed at the Ford Motor Company in Saline for 19 years. Roy enjoyed woodworking, photography, genealogy research and music. During his youth, he played bass guitar with the Riviera's, a band that frequently played at the Pavilion at Manitou Beach. Roy had a positive attitude, a great sense of humor and always saw the glass half full which is remarkable in that he spent half his life with quadriplegia. He was not the person to complain of his situation, he simply carried on with his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Gustavo Trevino, father-in-law, Daniel Hernandez, two brothers-in-law, David Hernandez and Roberto Flores, Sr. In addition to his wife Yolanda Trevino, he is survived by his son, Christopher Trevino of Adrian, brother, Domingo (Esther) Trevino of Adrian, three sisters, Margaret Flores of Adrian, Esther Campbell of Highland, Mich., and Virginia (Leo) Oswald of Clayton; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou (David) Sotelo and Angela (Coy) Hernandez both of Adrian and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Tim McIntire presiding. Military Honors will follow and performed by the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Honor Guard. Visitation will also be on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Food Pantry or the Lenawee Humane Society. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Feb. 25, 2020