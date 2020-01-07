|
ADRIAN - Rogelio "Roy" Rincon, age 78 of Adrian, went to be with his lord, on Jan. 7, 2020, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital surrounded by family.
He was born on March 7, 1941, in Mercedes, Texas to Pedro and Santos (Tomelloso) Rincon. On Oct. 15, 1966, he married Beatriz Garcia and she survives. He had been employed by Brazeway for 35 years. After retirement he worked seasonally at Lowes. He was a member of the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, where he was on the funeral dinner committee and the Knights of Columbus No. 1665. He enjoyed listening to music, but his passion was taking great pride in his yard, which won him an award from the city of Adrian.
In addition to his wife, Beatriz, he is survived by his children, Diane (Carl) Pudlewski of Buffalo, N.Y., Brenda Rincon of Austin, Texas, Sharon (David) Schlaugh of Houston, Texas, Jose (Dina) Rincon of Adrian, Marcos (Sheryl) Rincon of Sterling Heights, and Raquel (Bill) Flores of Adrian; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Maria Baker of Rosenburg, Texas; seven half-brothers, Helio (Sherry) Rincon, Frank (Kelly) Rincon, James (Kelly) Rincon, William "Billy" Rincon, Coy Rincon, Robert Rincon and David (Lori) Rincon, all of Adrian; two half-sisters, Idolina Cabello and Elizabeth (Arthur) Goodlock both of Adrian; and his dog LeRoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Rigoberto Rincon; a son, Ricki Rincon; and a sister, San Juana Robles.
Visitation for Roy will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The Funeral Liturgy will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one-hour prior to the services at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus with the Rev. Mike Newman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020