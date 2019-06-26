|
|
PALMYRA - Roger A. Poley, age 62, of Palmyra passed away unexpectedly, June 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor.
He was born March 11, 1957, in Adrian, the son of Herbert and Ruth (Hoag) Poley. He is survived by his parents, Herbert and Ruth Poley; four sisters, Joan (Ron) Dennison, Starlet Bird, Jody (Paul) Miller and Joy (Michael) Gruber; one brother, Danny Poley; and nieces and nephews, Sally, Jonathan, Kristy, Michael, Tim, Cindy, Jaydan, Jami, Jason. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Roger worked for more than 30 years driving a truck for Roadway. Roger grew up roller skating at the Devils Lake Roller Skating Rink Fun Park, owned by his parents, where he loved to roller skate, ride go-carts and golf. He competed in speed skating and won many trophies. He loved to roller skate to the oldies rock and roll music and continued to roller skate every Sunday at the Adrian Skatery II owned by his brother. He was a big fan of NASCAR and enjoyed watching the races. He loved his dog Mac very much. He liked Harley Davidson motorcycles and enjoyed riding his. He also liked old sports cars.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with Pastor Eric Love officiating. Burial will follow at Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, and on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 26 to June 27, 2019