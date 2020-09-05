TOLEDO - Roger B. Hathaway passed away on July 28, 2020, at Toledo St. Vincent Mercy Hospital.



Roger was born to Mary A. and Clifford J. Hathaway in Adrian on July 28, 1948, the second of five children. He grew up in Clayton and was an active member of the church. He attended Hudson High School (Class of 1966), where he was a member of the golf team, the band, the Honor Society and Boys State.



Roger proudly served in the U.S. Air Force (1967-71) and the National Guard (1974-75). Following his discharge from military service, he attended Jackson Business College. In 1976, he moved to Toledo where he was employed by General Motors until his retirement.



Roger was an avid golfer and bowler and competed in many pool tournaments as a member of APA. He also enjoyed coin collecting, playing bridge and especially taking care of Boots and Socks - his cats. His outgoing nature and love of these activities brought him many long-term friendships. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Paul.



He is survived by brothers, Steven Hathaway (Kathleen) of Kalamazoo and Stanley Hathaway (Marilyn) of Memphis, Tenn.; sister, Candace (Hathaway) Onweller (Richard) of St. Joseph, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place and, due to COVID-19, a memorial will be scheduled for spring 2021. Notifications will be made via Facebook and phone calls.

