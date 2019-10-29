Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Harsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Dale Harsh


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger Dale Harsh Obituary
TECUMSEH - Roger Dale Harsh, age 83 of Tecumseh died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

He was born June 20, 1936, in Adrian, the son of the late Maynard Edward and Mary Leila (Powell) Harsh. On Sept. 20, 1957, he married Joyce Elaine Luck at the Union Gospel Church in Tipton and they have shared 62 years together.

Roger was a printer and retired from short run book manufacturing. He was a member of the Riverbend Friends Church in Tecumseh, a spiritual life elder and president of the administrative counsel. He loved fishing, camping and reading westerns. Roger cherished and loved being surrounded by his family.

Besides his wife Joyce, Roger is survived by his children, Catherine (Chuck) Schultz of Onsted, Brad (Terri Hamlet) Harsh of Tecumseh, Carl (Sandra) Harsh of Adrian and Neil (Dawn) Harsh of Adrian; a sister, Jane (David) Fitzpatrick of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Megan, Logan, Ryan, Lauren, Larissa and Ethan Harsh; three step-grandchildren, Amy (Tyler) Pelham, Danielle (Jim) Thomson and Caleb (Christine) Schultz; and four step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amy and a step-grandson, Andrew Schultz.

Visitation for Roger will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Riverbend Friends Church with the Rev. Mike Dennis officiating. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverbend Friends Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Download Now