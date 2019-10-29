|
TECUMSEH - Roger Dale Harsh, age 83 of Tecumseh died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.
He was born June 20, 1936, in Adrian, the son of the late Maynard Edward and Mary Leila (Powell) Harsh. On Sept. 20, 1957, he married Joyce Elaine Luck at the Union Gospel Church in Tipton and they have shared 62 years together.
Roger was a printer and retired from short run book manufacturing. He was a member of the Riverbend Friends Church in Tecumseh, a spiritual life elder and president of the administrative counsel. He loved fishing, camping and reading westerns. Roger cherished and loved being surrounded by his family.
Besides his wife Joyce, Roger is survived by his children, Catherine (Chuck) Schultz of Onsted, Brad (Terri Hamlet) Harsh of Tecumseh, Carl (Sandra) Harsh of Adrian and Neil (Dawn) Harsh of Adrian; a sister, Jane (David) Fitzpatrick of Mesa, Ariz.; six grandchildren, Megan, Logan, Ryan, Lauren, Larissa and Ethan Harsh; three step-grandchildren, Amy (Tyler) Pelham, Danielle (Jim) Thomson and Caleb (Christine) Schultz; and four step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Amy and a step-grandson, Andrew Schultz.
Visitation for Roger will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will be on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Riverbend Friends Church with the Rev. Mike Dennis officiating. There will be visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Riverbend Friends Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019