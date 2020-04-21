|
|
TECUMSEH - Roger Douglas Brooks, age 81, of Tecumseh, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1938, in Tecumseh, a son of the late George Lester and Elnora Louise (Walker) Brooks. Upon his graduation from Clinton High School in 1956, Roger attended and completed the Agricultural Program at Michigan State University.
Roger married Mary Margaret Moore on Sept. 27, 1958, at Iron Creek Church in Manchester and they have shared over 61 years together. Roger owned his own farm but he worked and enjoyed buying livestock as an employee of Wolverine Packing Co. for 61 years. He was also a sheep shearer and wool buyer for 40 years. Roger was a member of the Moose Lodge in Jackson and enjoyed listening to country music bands in his earlier years at the Golden Nugget in the Irish Hills. He also enjoyed traveling up north in the summer but most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his wife Mary Margaret, Roger is survived by two sons, Douglas Kevin (Kathy) Brooks of Manchester and Dale Roger (Liza) Brooks of Clinton; two sisters, Patty (Tom) Carlton of Clinton and Shirley Krzyzaniak of Manchester; five grandchildren, Melissa (Kevin) Duvall, Jason (Amanda) Brooks, Jakeb (Hannah) Brooks, Ethan (Megan) Brooks and Bailee Brooks; seven great-grandchildren, Bella and Anna Duvall, Logan, Parker, Deakon, Quinn and Baker Brooks. Roger also had many nephews and nieces that he dearly loved.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Marilyn Louwerens and three brothers-in-law, Richard Krzyzaniak, Jim Moore and Henry Louwerens and one sister-in-law, Wilma Moore.
At Roger's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service at a later date. Inurnment will be in Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Clinton Chapel of Handler Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020