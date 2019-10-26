Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wagley Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1501 W. Maumee St
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 263-1400
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Hawkins


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. Hawkins Obituary
ADRIAN - Roger W. Hawkins, age 80, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 21, 1938, to Harry and Mary (Block) Hawkins in Springville, Ohio.

Roger graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1956 and went on to receive his bachelor's in education from Murray State and his master's in education from Eastern Michigan University. On June 18, 1966, Roger married Joyce Weaver, and she survives.

Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce; children, David of Greenville, Ohio, Doug (Amy) of Rose Hill, Kan., and Holly (Matthew) Holladay of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis and Andrew Hawkins; sisters, Alberta Cruz and Barbara Jacoby of Florida; and Pippa, his beloved dog … much to his chagrin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Hawkins; and sister, Jean Bricker. Private graveside services will be held at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Roger's honor. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now