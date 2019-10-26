|
ADRIAN - Roger W. Hawkins, age 80, of Adrian passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at home with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 21, 1938, to Harry and Mary (Block) Hawkins in Springville, Ohio.
Roger graduated from Fairlawn High School in 1956 and went on to receive his bachelor's in education from Murray State and his master's in education from Eastern Michigan University. On June 18, 1966, Roger married Joyce Weaver, and she survives.
Roger is survived by his wife of 53 years, Joyce; children, David of Greenville, Ohio, Doug (Amy) of Rose Hill, Kan., and Holly (Matthew) Holladay of Mayfield Heights, Ohio; grandchildren, Travis and Andrew Hawkins; sisters, Alberta Cruz and Barbara Jacoby of Florida; and Pippa, his beloved dog … much to his chagrin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Hawkins; and sister, Jean Bricker. Private graveside services will be held at Brookside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the in Roger's honor. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019