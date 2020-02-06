|
MORENCI - Rollin "George" K. Pontious, age 88 of Morenci, passed away on Feb. 4, 2020. He was born on July 19, 1931, in Delta, Ohio, the son of Orville and Marjorie (Sams) Pontious. He was a graduate of Morenci High School and received his Associate of Business Degree from Spring Arbor University. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Company B of 156 Signal Battalion and proudly served many years on the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office as a Deputy Sheriff.
George married his first wife and mother of eight of his children, Elaine Kleindinest in Riga in 1954. He then married Connie Marzolf on Nov. 7, 1979, in Addison. George worked for the Department of the Army as a Warrant Officer for 38 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Zion United Brethren Church in Ogden, Waterville United Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Morenci Sportsmen's Club, Adrian American Legion Post No. 97 and the V.F.W. Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint. He spent 23 years camping at the Green Valley Campground, loved to go fishing in Canada, enjoyed firearms, riding motorcycles, watching his grandchildren's sporting events and racing motorcycles in Delta.
George is survived by his nine children, Cynthia (William) Coleman, Charles (Dawn) Pontious, Nancy (Mike) Thompson, Roger (the late Teresa) Pontious, Cathy (Doug) Williams, Carol (Matt) Dunn, Tonya Pontious, Cheryl Pontious and Danielle Pontious; two sisters-in-law, Carol Pontious and Dorie Pontious; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his friend, Shirley Paison.
In addition to his first wife, Elaine, and second wife, Connie, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Lee Orville Pontious, in infancy, Ronald Pontious, his twin, and Paul Pontious; a grandson, William Coleman Jr.; a great-granddaughter, Miley Barnhart; a daughter-in-law, Teresa Pontious; stepmother, Sarah Faulkner and sister-in-law, Kathy Pontious.
The funeral service for George will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Zion United Brethern Church, 4830 E. Weston Road, Blissfield, with the Rev. Aden Porter officiating. Burial will be at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of George may be given to the Morenci Sportsmen's Club. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020