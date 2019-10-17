|
ADRIAN - Román M. "Yogi" Pérez, age 81, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 15, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on July 31, 1938, in Laredo, Texas, to Román and Manuela (Martinez) Pérez. On Oct. 17, 1959, he married Alicia Ybarra at St. Mary's Church in Adrian, and she preceded him in death on June 28, 2018. He worked for General Motors for 32 years, and he also worked during that time for Bixby Hospital, holding two jobs for nine years, retiring in 2000. Román was a member of Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus, and the St. Mary's Cursillistas. He enjoyed many years of fishing, camping, traveling, playing cards and watching his Tigers. Román lived a full life with his lifetime sweetheart, Alicia, enjoying time with his family and friends. He was a great storyteller as well.
Román is survived by his three children, Ricardo Pérez of Kolbermoor, Germany, Normalinda Grayer of Adrian and Demetrio Pérez of Wauseon, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. In addition to his beloved wife, Alicia, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Albino and Jesus Pérez; five sisters, Petra Castorena, Evangelina Villareal, Ernestina Zaula, Daria Herevia and Dolores Portillo; and father- and mother-in-law, Marcus and Juanita Ybarra.
Visitation for Román will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. with a Vigil Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. The funeral liturgy will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Holy Family Parish, St. Mary Campus, Adrian, with the Rev. Mike Newman as Celebrant. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019