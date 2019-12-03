|
HUDSON - Ronald L. Fox, age 77 years of Hudson, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.
He was born on May 30, 1942, in Medina Township, Lenawee County, the son of Harold and Dorothy (Barnes) Fox. Ron graduated from Hudson High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Ron married Phyllis E. Murphy on Feb. 10, 1968 in Hudson. She preceded him in death on April 5, 1999. He married Deborah (Jaquillard) Hurst on July 25, 2008, in Hillsdale. She survives.
Ron retired from RIMA Manufacturing of Hudson after 30 years of service. He was an active member of the Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 American Legion of Hudson where he was a past Post Commander. Ron was a great husband, father and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving besides his wife, Deborah are his three children, Veronica (Kyle) Gillespie of Breckenridge, Dameon Fox of Minot, N.D. and Chad Fox of Hudson, two grandchildren, Hunter and Trapper Gillespie, one stepson, Haggard Hurst of Toledo, four step-grandchildren, Dustin, Mason, Chloe and Zeoy Haggard, a half-brother, Larry Fox of Morenci, a half-sister, Kathy (John) Ely of Jonesville and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Military Honors will follow the ceremony under the direction of the Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 American Legion of Hudson. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment of his ashes will be made at a later date in Maple Grove Cemetery in Hudson.
Memorials are suggested to the Hannan-Colvin Post No. 180 American Legion of Hudson. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019