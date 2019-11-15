|
|
ADRIAN - Ronald "Ron" D. Plummer, age 83, of Adrian passed away on Nov. 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 16, 1936, in Grand Rapids to George and Rose (Nawrot) Plummer. He graduated from Sparta High School in 1955. On Feb. 11, 1961, in Blissfield, Ron married Ramona Mitchell, and she survives. He worked for Revco and Bohn Aluminum as a general laborer, retiring on April 1, 1999. He was a member of the No. 1584 Auxiliary and the Adrian Eagles. Ron loved woodworking, his 1957 Chevy, pontooning, fishing and living at Lake Madison for 28 years.
In addition to his wife, Ramona, Ron is survived by a brother, Dean (Barb) Plummer; a sister-in-law, Ruth Horky; sister-in-law, Joanne Plummer; his daughter he never had, Kathy (Tom Minnick) Jacobs; a nephew, Bob (Ann) Horky; a niece, Beccy (Duane) Lamley; many other nieces and nephews; and two feline companions, "The Girls", K.K. and Missy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Eugene Plummer; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Mitchell and William Horky.
Visitation for Ron will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Gary Leking officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019