Ronald Graham Richmond
1946 - 2020
ADRIAN - Ronald Graham Richmond, age 73, of Adrian died on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Aug. 22, 1946, in Adrian to Robert and Jeanne (Negus) Richmond. He married Sharon White-Potes on Aug. 15, 1992, in Adrian, and she survives.

Ronald worked for McGowan Electrical Supply as the assistant manager until his retirement. Ronald enjoyed reading, fishing, bowling, golfing and he was a huge Michigan football fan. His love was gardening, especially flowers, and he spent the last few years tending to the landscape at home and for Hidden River South, where he lived. He loved walking his dog, Penny, playing the game "Words with Friends" with his grandchildren and just spending time with his loved ones. Ronald's family will always remember him as being a jokester with an unforgettable laugh.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his two sons, Gary (Heidi) Richmond of Louisiana and Chad (Diane) Richmond of Eaton Rapids; a daughter, Bethany (Joe) Kohler of Howell; a brother, Dennis (Lisa) Richmond of Florida; a sister, Carol (Sonny) Day of Louisburg, N.C.; three stepchildren, Matthew (Tina) Potes of Addison, Jacob Potes of Adrian and Angela (Kevin) Snyder of Adrian; 23 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Gary Richmond.

Per Ronald's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family or to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
