Ronald Jack Leffingwell
1935 - 2020
BROOKLYN - Ronald Jack Leffingwell, age 85 years, of Brooklyn, formerly of Hudson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 21, 1935, in Detroit the son of Russell J. and Mildred (Keifer) Leffingwell. Ron graduated from Hudson High School in 1954 and attended Michigan State University in the Agriculture Program. Ron married Sharon Powers on Dec. 27, 1991, in Jackson and she survives. He was a member of the Brooklyn Presbyterian Church.
Ron owned and operated Leffingwell Estates in Hudson for over 28 years. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, farming, woodworking, guitar and banjo, playing the stock market, flying his drone, biking across Michigan with PALM, driving his antique John Deere tractor over the Mackinac Bridge and lake life.
Ron loved his family and is survived by his wife, Sharon and four daughters, Cyndie (Lowell) Beaney, Susan (Brent) Milligan, Sara (Michael) Archer, Carrie (Devin Reale) Leffingwell and nine grandchildren Scott, Allison (Robert), Luke (Leah), Logan, Meredith, Morgan (Luke), Noah, Nicolas and Piper, plus four great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Alyssa, Dawson and Declan.
When Ron married Sharon he was blessed by the addition of her family, two daughters, Sarah (Randall) Yentsch and Shelley (Michael) Ancheta, one son, Richard Jackson, eight grandchildren, Justine, Alex, Henry, Eva, Nathan, Nick, Samantha and Sydney, brother-in-law, Bill Nye, nephew, Richard Nye, niece, Jill (Mark) Draper and several cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Peggy Nye and grandson Matt Beaney.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 15, 2020, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Douglas Plunkett officiating. Due to COVID-19 it will be outside under a tent. If you cannot social distance, please wear mask. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at www.brownvanhemert.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
504 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-2941
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
Sharon. So sorry to hear about Ron. Our thoughts and prayers are with you
Tom & Jean Maes
Friend
August 11, 2020
Dear Sharon and family...please accept our deepest sympathy. So very sorry for your heartbreaking loss!
Kathy (Sheridan) and Allen Schroeder
Friend
