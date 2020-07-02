CLINTON - Ronald Korte, 79, of Clinton, died June 30 at home after an extended time of declining health.
He was born April 5, 1941, to Christian and Lena (Ehman) Korte in Saline. Ron graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965. On Nov. 1, 1969, he married Mary Williams in Macon.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, sister Beverly Ann (in infancy), brother Roger Korte, nephew Jeffrey Korte, sister-in-law Janet Williams and niece Brandy Tuttle.
He is survived by his wife Mary, children Christopher Korte, Amy (Brian) Renaldi, and Bradley (Vanessa) Korte; his grandchildren Charles, Kathryn, Mary Grace, Christian, Solomon Korte, Cooper and Samantha Renaldi, and Lena Korte; and great grandchildren May and Bjorn Whalen.
Also surviving are brother Gary (Sylvia) Korte, brother-in-law Mark Williams, sister-in-law Nevie Korte and nephews Eric Korte, Gregory (Tracy) Korte and Mark Williams II.
Ron was involved in farming his entire life, working with his dad, his brother Gary, and finally his sons Chris and Brad.
Ron was a confirmed member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridgewater. He loved his family, his church and his country. He was blessed with many great friends and family. He enjoyed traveling with friends, working with his family and spending time with the grandchildren.
Special thanks to Senior Helpers, caregivers Anissa Johnson and Shantel Koplin and Great Lakes Hospice (Elara Caring) for three years of great care.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bridgewater with the Rev. Drex Morton officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St John's Lutheran Church or Elara Caring. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.