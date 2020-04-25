Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
3:00 PM
1949 - 2020
Ronald Lynn DeLine Obituary
TECUMSEH - Ronald Lynn DeLine, age 70, of Tecumseh passed away peacefully April 23, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born Aug. 7, 1949, in Adrian, the son of Otis and Gloria (Adams) DeLine. He was a graduate of Adrian High School, Class of 1970. Ron attended college at Siena Heights University, University of Michigan and graduated from Adrian College. He was a custodian at Garfield Elementary, Adrian, for 18 years. Ron was also a nursing assistant at various facilities in the area until 2002. He enjoyed going to county fairs in the summertime. Ron also spent lots of time working in his flower beds. He also had lots of artistic talent.

Ron is survived by his lifelong partner of 38 years, Joel Baughey; four children, Amy Furstenberg, Keri (Scott) Philipp, Holly DeLine and Jason (Beth) DeLine; nine grandchildren; brothers, Ken DeLine and Larry (Margaret) DeLine; sister, Kathy (Ron) Miller; and several nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Gary Miller officiating. Final resting place will be at Brookside Cemetery. Visitation will also take place on Monday April 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. until time of funeral service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, and will be limited in accordance with the CDC recommendations and the state of Michigan executive order.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
