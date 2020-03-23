|
|
SAND CREEK - Ronald Ray Rutledge, age 64, of Sand Creek passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born April 3, 1955, in Morenci, Mich., to Doyle and Barbara (Elliott) Rutledge. On July 3, 1986, he married Kay Jacobs, and she survives. He had been employed by Enders Construction and was a member of the Fairfield Township Fire Department for many years. Ron enjoyed hunting, fishing and time spent in the woods.
In addition to his wife, Kay, he is survived by a son, David (Casey Holt) Rutledge of Moorestown, Mich.; a daughter, Aubrey (Kelly) Thompson of Adrian; three grandchildren, Dominique Suchman, Tyler Thompson and Emeri Rutledge; his mother-in-law, Chris Jacobs of Tecumseh; three sisters, Roxanne (Rick) Metzmaker of Jasper, Roberta Rutledge of Adrian and Rosanne (Dennis) Bakus of Troy, Mich.; a brother, Rodney (Deb) Rutledge of Theodore, Ala.; a sister-in-law, Karen (Herb) Six of Adrian; and several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Holly (Chandler) Jerore, and nephew, Tyler (Jasmine) Six. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard.
Due to recent COVID-19 regulations, funeral services will be held by invitation only at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Dennis and Rosanne Bakus officiating, to be followed by cremation. Visitation will be held to a maximum of 50 persons at one time from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020