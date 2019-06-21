Home

Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI
View Map
BLISSFIELD - Ronald "Ronnie" Wayne Harrell, age 61, of Blissfield passed away on June 19, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo
Hospital.

He was born April 10, 1958, in Santa Clara, Calif., to Zane Paul and Janet Kathleen (Shriver) Harrell. On Oct. 2, 1992, he married Candy L. Czar in Victorville, Calif., and she survives. Ronnie ran a bore machine that laid underground cable for Rahorn Electric in Macomb, Mich., for many years. He was a bowling enthusiast and had bowled at least two perfect games of 300. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time. Ronnie was meticulous about keeping his yard perfect and decorating his home and yard for the holidays. He loved to spend time with his family and fur babies. He had been planning a trip back to California to see his family.

In addition to his wife, Candy, he is survived by five daughters, Misty Rhea (Luis) Mendoza, Briana Ayala, Shelly Martin, Brenda Kassees and Teri (Toby) Vilhauer; three brothers, Marvin Harrell, Bryan (Deanna) Harrell and Gary (Stephanie) Harrell; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five fur babies at home and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Ronnie will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, with visitation from noon until the time of the service. The Rev. Aden Porter will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. In honor of Ronnie's love for bowling, the family asks that you come in your favorite bowing shirt.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. There will be a luncheon at Ronnie's home following the service. In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if you would bring a dish to pass for the luncheon. It may be dropped off at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 21 to June 22, 2019
