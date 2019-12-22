|
ADRIAN - Rosa H. Rodriguez, age 91, of Adrian died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Lenawee County Medical Facility in the presence of her loving family.
She was born March 22, 1928, in San Marcos, Texas, to Andres and Marcella (Medina) Herrera. On June 14, 1946, she married Oscar G. Rodriguez in San Antonio, Texas. He preceded her in death on July 11, 1991. She enjoyed gardening and working with her flowers, taking walks, dancing, ceramics, listening to music, and crocheting. Rosa was a member of Holy Family Parish St. Joseph Campus and the Eagles.
Rosa is survived by one son, Roy (Grace) Rodriguez of Deerfield; four daughters, Anita (Juan) Cuellar of Spring Lake, Gloria Rodriguez of Adrian, Lisa Wheat of Oakwood, Ohio, and Sabrina (Christian) Wyman of Manitou Beach; a daughter-in-law, Luci Rodriguez of Adrian; one sister, Lisa Venegas of California; 13 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Oscar, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Oscar Rodriguez Jr.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. with Robert Burciaga officiating at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Department on Aging. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019