Rosaetta Jane (Vaughn/Dusseau) Fields
1947 - 2020
EMPORIA, Kansas - Rosaetta Jane (Vaughn/Dusseau) Fields of Emporia, Kan., passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was 73.

Rosaetta was born on Jan. 3, 1947, in Kennett, Mo., the daughter of Floyd Jefferson Vaughn and Rosa Lee (Fugatt) Vaughn. In May of 1966, she married Harry John Dusseau II. They had one son, Harry John Dusseau III. Rosaetta and Harry divorced in 1977. Rosaetta worked for General Motors as a sewing machine operator at their Fisher Body facility in Tecumseh. When the Tecumseh plant closed, she transferred to the Grand Rapids plant, relocating to the Rockford area. There, she married Norman G.R. Fields on July 2, 1995.

She retired from GM after 32 years, and she and Norm later moved to Emporia, Kan., in 1999. He passed away on Sept. 5, 2019, in Emporia.

Surviving family members include her son, Harry John (Shellie) Dusseau III, of Adrian; two brothers, Tommy Glen (Becky) Vaughn of Jefferson City, Tenn., and Dennis Keith "Bumper" (Kelly) Vaughn of Adrian; a sister, Elaine (Paul) Hendricks of Phoenix, Ariz.; three stepsons and their wives; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Norman Fields; and an older brother, Floyd Wayne Vaughn, of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Rosaetta was an active community volunteer in her adopted home of Emporia. She served as a member of the Ball-McColm Post No. 5 American Legion Auxiliary; the Emporia Regional Quilt Guild, where she was the current chairperson; and as a member of the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation is planned, with memorial services to be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills and/or the American Heart Foundation, in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia.

You may leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
