Rosalie Ann (Schoonover) Warner
MORENCI - Rosalie Ann (Schoonover) Warner, age 82, of Morenci died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home.

The private funeral service for Ann will be held at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci Chapel, with the Rev. Robert Farrison officiating.

Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci.

Visitation hours will be on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and social distancing restrictions, only 25 individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Weston. Envelopes are available at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci Chapel.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
