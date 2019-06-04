|
BLISSFIELD - Rose K. Beard, age 94, of Blissfield passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Blissfield Place.
She was born on July 26, 1924, in Deerfield, Mich., to Anthony and Katherine (Tomecek) Horak. Rose graduated from Deerfield High School with the Class of 1942. On Oct. 3, 1942, Rose married Robert Beard, Sr. and they shared more than 50 wonderful years together before his passing on Aug. 20, 1993.
In 1963, Rose and Robert started Precast Concrete Products, Inc. She had an active role in the family business until her retirement in 1985. Rose and Robert enjoyed their golden years by wintering in Texas and later on in Florida. Rose was a member of the Light of Christ Parish (St. Peter's) in Blissfield. She belonged to the Catholic Council of Women "CCW" and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxillary.
Rose enjoyed gardening and was always busy canning and freezing in the summer months. Her Czechoslovakian heritage came with delicious recipes that she enjoyed baking for her family; and there are many fond memories of playing cards and dancing the polka. Rose valued her family and always enjoyed spending time with them.
She is survived by her children, Robert (June) Beard, Jr. of Jackson, Deborah Nemec of Monroe and Jeanne Burgermeister of Blissfield; grandchildren, Scott (Kim) Beard, Lisa (Eric) Petersen, Jodi Trombley, Kristin Pilbeam, Kyle (Nicole) Cheney, Heather (Ryan) Walentowski and Josef (Kristi) Nemec; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson due in July.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert; one son, James; a son-in-law, Mark Burgermeister; and eight siblings.
Mass of the Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Light of Christ Catholic Parish in Blissfield with the Rev. Jeffrey Poll as celebrant. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel in Blissfield, with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also take place Thursday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
The family would like to thank Blissfield Place and Careline Hospice of Jackson for the wonderful care and support they showed Rose and her family. Contributions in memory of Rose are suggested to the Lenawee Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.wagleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 4 to June 5, 2019