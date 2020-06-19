ADRIAN - Rose M. Case, age 89, of Adrian died June 16, 2020, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Detroit to John B. and Louise M. (Hartung) Martin. She graduated from Morenci High School in 1947. She had been a resident of the Adrian area since 1956, moving from Clayton. She was married to William D. Case in Hudson on June 28, 1952. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1995.
Rose is survived by two daughters, Mary (Dell) Mills and Judy (Don) North-Fleurette; two sons, William "Dan" (Dee Thompson) Case and Ward (Deidra) Case; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sr. Patricia Martin O.P. and Martha (Paul) Monahan; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, William, she was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Walter D. and Wayne D. Case; and siblings, Joseph "Ed," John "Jack," and William Martin, Dolores Figy and Barbara Ferris.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian where a Vigil Prayer Service will be held at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, with the Rev. Mike Newman as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.