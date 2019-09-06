|
RIDGEWAY TWP. - Rose Marie DeJonghe (Strand) passed away Thursday, Sept. 5.
She was born March 20, 1923, in Tipton and moved to Tecumseh until she married Albert DeJonghe in 1941. She worked at the bomber plant, used to oil paint photos for the Tecumseh Photographer and worked for 30-plus years as the Ridgeway librarian. She loved to read, garden and spend time with kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Albert; son, Richard DeJonghe; daughters, Sylvia Jacobson and Sharon DeJonghe; and grandsons, Barry Hawkins, Brian Hawkins and Steve DeJonghe. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Sharon) DeJonghe, Alan DeJonghe, David (Jana) DeJonghe, Dennis (Patty) DeJonghe and Edwin DeJonghe; son-in-law, John Jacobson; and daughters, Rosalie (Jerry) Hawkins, Annette (Tom) Phelps, Rosemary (Marc) DeJonghe, Kathleen (Randy) Eberle, Dee (Gary) DeJonghe, Julia (Chuck) Waters, Janice Hoffman and Sandra DeJonghe. She leaves a legacy of 36 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 15 great-great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich., with Isabel Lopez officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019