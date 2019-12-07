|
|
ADRIAN - Rose Marie Pickering, age 74, of Jonesville died on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born July 1, 1945, in Adrian to Thomas and Bessie (Lee) Deck. She was a Madison High School graduate. Rose worked at Hi-Lex in Litchfield from 1997 to 2010 when she retired. She loved to read and crochet. Rose would meet up once a week with a group of her retired lady friends and they would catch up while crocheting. But even more then that she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Rose is survived by her three children, LeAnn (Jon) Clements, Timothy (Tammy) Pickering and Rachelle (Joe) Gilbert; one granddaughter, Madisen Clements, and five grandsons, Carter Clements, Max Gilbert, Jordan, Camron and Ryder Pickering; three great-grandchildren, Isaac, Aaliyah and Wesley Pickering; her brother, Gary Deck; two sisters, Diana (Dave) Church and Mary (Ken) Keirns; sister-in-law, Gail Deck; and many precious nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward R. Pickering, Jr.; two brothers, Thomas Deck, Jr. and Jerry Deck; and one sister-in-law, Sue Deck.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at noon at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with Jason Shaw officiating. Burial to follow at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019