HUDSON - Rosemarie A. Shaffer, 90, of Hudson passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Highland Assisted Living and Memory Care in Jackson under the care of Southerncare Hospice of Jackson.
She was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Hudson, the daughter of the late Peter and Nancy (Matz) Spadafora. She married Jack E. Shaffer on Nov. 29, 1958, at Sacred Heart Church in Hudson.
Catholic by faith, Rosie was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was a 1947 graduate of Hudson High School. She also graduated from Siena Heights College in 1951 and from Providence Hospital in Detroit in 1952 as a medical technologist. She was employed by Thorn Hospital with 29 years of service. She was a member of the Hudson Friday Club, a former member of the Hudson Child Study Club and the Women's Golf League. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving Rosie are her two children, Michelle (David) Bellfy of Brooklyn and Matthew P. Shaffer of Hudson; six grandchildren, Adam (Brooke) Bellfy, Sarah (Joshua) Moulton, Alex Bellfy, Lance, Landon and Lauren Shaffer; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; and one brother, Richard Spadafora.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson, concluding with a vigil prayer service at 6:30 p.m. A Mass of Resurrection for the soul of Rosemarie Shaffer will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hudson, to be presided by the Rev. Todd Koenigsknecht. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions to honor Rosie are suggested to benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019