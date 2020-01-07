|
|
ADRIAN - Rosie Anitha Lofton, age 58 of Adrian, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1961, in Hattiesburg, Miss., to Eugene Russell and Fannie Mae Lofton. She worked as a salesclerk at Goodwill. Rosie loved to tell jokes and she gave nicknames to everyone she loved. She loved and adored her kids and grandkids.
Rosie is survived by her children, Samuel Sr. (Season), Don Sr. (Cara Jaimes), Duwan and Deanna Lofton; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Keana, Don Jr., Samuel II, Dyon, Dylin and Dontrey Lofton; great-granddaughters, Remy Denise Rose and Taylianna Anastacia; siblings, Gloria Putten, Billy Sue Lofton, Angie (Keith) Vanzandt, Ireather Lofton, Roxanne Lofton, Lawyer Lofton, Tommie Lofton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Oralee Lofton Brown, Earlene Brown, Joyce Shead, Larry Russell and Randy Russell; and a grandson, Micah C. Lofton.
Visitation for Rosie will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with the Rev. Claude Bevier officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Jan. 8, 2020