|
|
ONSTED - Ross G. Vincent, age 95, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Tecumseh Place, under the care of his family and Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Nov. 20, 1924, in Kendalville, Ind., the only child of Frank and Marguerite (Grove) Vincent, and graduated from Hillsdale High School in 1942. A proud patriot, Ross served in the United States Army Air Corps during World War II as Lead navigator in the 313th Bomb Wing, the 13th Air Force, and was stationed in the South Pacific Theater. Following his tour of duty, he became a member of the Air Force Reserves for the next 25 years, retiring in 1968 as Lieutenant Colonel.
While in the military Ross attended University of Toledo, the Army Air Corps Flying School, Air University and Indiana University; and later completed the University of Wisconsin School of Banking program.
On March 14, 1987, Ross married Barbara Beebe VanEtten, and she survives. During their 32 years together Ross and Barb enjoyed extensive travels within the United States as well as abroad.
After his military retirement, Ross worked in banking and finance for several organizations including Peoples Finance Service Inc., the Credit Bureau of Hillsdale County and the Onsted State Bank, where he retired as Sr. Vice President. Ross was also an active community member serving in many organizations including the Lions Club, Civitan Club, Hillsdale Area Boy Scouts, Onsted Kiwanis Club, Cambridge Township Planning Commission and Michigan Bankers Association. Ross was also an animal lover. His hobbies included collecting classic cars and antiquing.
In addition to his wife Barb, he is survived by his children: Renee (Mike) Riley, Beth (Rick) Arnold, Ron (Sheila) Vincent, Betty (Mike) Kozak, Becky Garcia, Laura (Jon) Harris, James VanEtten and David VanEtten; 23 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Foster and a grandson Ryan Englehart. Funeral services will take place at noon Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian with the Rev. Linda Farley officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Contributions in memory of Ross are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee or the Lenawee Humane Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019