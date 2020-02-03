|
ROLLIN - Roy Daniel (Dan) Beal, age 90, of Rollin died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, following a brief illness.
Dan was born on Aug. 9, 1929, to Porter and May (Stevens) Beal in Rollin Township. He was the youngest of 13 children and the last surviving one. He was a lifelong farmer. Dan married Leah Shumway in 1952. She died in 1971. He married Jean Atkin in 1972, and she died in 1996.
Dan is survived by his sons, Porter (Kathy) Beal of Ellijay, Ga., and Roy (Vicky) Beal of Adrian; his daughters, Roxann (Charles) Sweet of Adrian and Veronica (Richard) Rowlison of Hanover; and his loving companion, Gretchen Lauffer. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wives, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Clint; a daughter, Dawn Adams; companion, Marge Vozenilek; and his special sister, Lucretia Goodlock.
Funeral services for Dan will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with his nephew, Pastor Craig Goodlock of the Horton Congregational Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Green's Lakeside Cemetery in Manitou Beach. Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to a . Condolences and a complete obituary can be viewed at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020