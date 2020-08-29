MANITOU BEACH - Rozetta Iona Reed, age 77, of Manitou Beach passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson.
She was born on July 12, 1943, in Wayne, Mich., to Otis W. and Iona (Smith) Brittain. She married Alan H. Reed on June 23, 1962, in Taylor, Mich., and he survives.
Besides her husband, Alan, she is survived by one daughter, Sherry (Brian) Halliwill of Somerset; one son, Herb (Kathy) Reed of Manitou Beach; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two brothers, Larry Brittain and Gary (Pauline) Brittain; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and two brothers.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. The family requests no flowers.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at brownvanhemert.com.