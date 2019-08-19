|
|
ADRIAN - Ruby Lee Boling, age 79, of Adrian, passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, at Gaslight Village Assisted Living.
She was born on Dec. 22, 1939, in Flat Rock, Alabama, to Joseph and Nancy (Shrader) Whited. She graduated from Gordon Lee Memorial High School and received her associate's degree from Edmundson's Business School. She married Don Boling in June of 1990 and he preceded her in death in 1994. Ruby worked for Johnson Controls as an accountant. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Chickamauga, Georgia, was active with the Eagles, enjoyed music, crocheting, traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Michael Land of Adrian; a brother, Vearlon (Pauline) Whited of Adrian; a sister, Lorene Dill of Chickamauga, Georgia; grandchildren, Jacob, Jayse, Landa and Alysia; and a great-granddaughter, Ella. In addition to her husband, Don, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Nina Faye Clifton and Elizabeth Culpepper.
Visitation for Ruby will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the family for future designation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019