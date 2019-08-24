Home

J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Russell Holden


1943 - 2019
Russell Holden Obituary
TECUMSEH - Russell Leon Holden, age 76, of Tecumseh, Mich., passed away, Aug. 21, 2019, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

He was born July 14, 1943, in Sylvania, Ohio, the son of Harry and Esther (More) Holden. On Jan. 25, 1965, he married Linda Covell, and she survives. In addition to his wife, Linda Holden, he is survived by his children, Harry Holden, Barb Holden and Jim Holden; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his sister, Esther Holden. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Rose.

Memorial services will be held 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich., with Pastor Tom March officiating. Visitation will also be on Monday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, Mich. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
