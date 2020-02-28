|
|
ADRIAN - Russell Junior Widmayer, age 91, of Adrian and formerly of Saline, passed away Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born Aug. 19, 1928, in Jackson, Mich., the son of Russell (Lucille Beck) Widmayer and Rosemond (Arthur) Silveus. Russell was a graduate of Saline High School Class of 1946. He also attended Cleary College.
During his lifetime, he worked at Argus Camera in Ann Arbor and also co-owned Lodi Hardware, Saline, with Merle Simonton for many years. He retired from the Washtenaw County Road Commisson after a long career. During his lifetime, he built multiple homes, served on local church boards and was a member of the Saline Historical Society. He enjoyed family history and traced the Widmayer genealogy back to Germany. Russell also enjoyed camping and was a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Linnea (Simonton) Widmayer; three children, Nicola Crumb, Gary (Corinne) Widmayer and Diane (Steve) Saunders; 10 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Charles Crumb.
Viewing and visitation will take place on Saturday Feb. 29, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Manchester, Mich. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Christian Mission, 1239 Wolf Creek Hwy., Adrian MI 49221. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020