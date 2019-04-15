|
|
MEDINA - Russell L. Brown, age 86 years, of Medina passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee Home in Adrian. He was born in Hudson on July 12, 1932, the son of Earl L. and Isabelle (Kiles) Brown. Russell married the Rev. Marjorie McGraw on Dec. 24, 1949. She preceded him in death on Feb. 7, 2014. Russell retired from Kreighoff Construction as a laborer. He served his country in the United States Army.
Russell is survived by his son, Everette (Cathy) Brown of Clayton; four grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; his brother, William; and his three sisters, Annabelle, Edna and Norma.
Funeral services for Russell will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 18, at the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Hudson with Chaplain David Goldsmith officiating. Burial will follow at Medina Cemetery in Medina. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the funeral home. Condolences and words of comfort can be left at: www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019