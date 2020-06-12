ADRIAN - Ruth A. (Gaddy) (Wilson) Bartlett, age 94, of Adrian died June 10, 2020, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Fairfield Township to William K. and Evangeline (Mickens) Nelson. On April 18, 1942, she married Harold Gaddy, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage and four children. Harold preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1982.
On Oct. 14, 1983, she married Paul D. Wilson, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1991. On July 1, 1993, Ruth married Arnold E. Bartlett, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1999.
Ruth retired from Maria Hall in 1986, where she worked as a nurse's aide; she was a member of the Jasper Bible Church and a life member of the auxiliary DAV.
Ruth is survived by her son, Duane R. (Linda) Gaddy of Ionia; three daughters, Kathy M. (Ken) Richardson of Fairfield, Jill R. (Corkey) Giberson of Clayton and Marlene S. Bable of Adrian; two stepsons, Paul (Sandy) Bartlett of Holt, Mich., and Philip (Trudy) Bartlett of Spring Arbor; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Neslon, Jr. and Edwin Nelson, a stillborn; two sisters, Harriet Mattis and Jane Scott; and a daughter, Kay, who was stillborn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Bible Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
She was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Fairfield Township to William K. and Evangeline (Mickens) Nelson. On April 18, 1942, she married Harold Gaddy, and they celebrated 40 years of marriage and four children. Harold preceded her in death on Aug. 23, 1982.
On Oct. 14, 1983, she married Paul D. Wilson, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 21, 1991. On July 1, 1993, Ruth married Arnold E. Bartlett, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 1999.
Ruth retired from Maria Hall in 1986, where she worked as a nurse's aide; she was a member of the Jasper Bible Church and a life member of the auxiliary DAV.
Ruth is survived by her son, Duane R. (Linda) Gaddy of Ionia; three daughters, Kathy M. (Ken) Richardson of Fairfield, Jill R. (Corkey) Giberson of Clayton and Marlene S. Bable of Adrian; two stepsons, Paul (Sandy) Bartlett of Holt, Mich., and Philip (Trudy) Bartlett of Spring Arbor; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; five stepgrandchildren; 11 stepgreat-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, William Neslon, Jr. and Edwin Nelson, a stillborn; two sisters, Harriet Mattis and Jane Scott; and a daughter, Kay, who was stillborn.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Fairfield Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jasper Bible Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.