ADRIAN - Ruth Ann Cagle, age 78, of Adrian passed away on Oct. 16, 2019, at ProMedica Bixby Hospital.
She was born on Dec. 3, 1940, in Adrian to Ray and Arlene (Burke) Poling. Ruth Ann worked as an LPN at Lenawee Medical Care Facility and then Bixby, retiring in 1992. She was a member of Gateway Community Church in Onsted and enjoyed crocheting and going to the Croswell. Ruth Ann loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a daughter, Robin (Richard) Renner of Adrian; a brother, Ray (Mary) Poling of Three Rivers; a sister, Doris Lewis of Fairfield; seven grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Hoffman, Scott (Ashley Mullins) Hoffman, Ashley (Jeremy) Poley, Crystal (Pat) Brown, James Renner, Rebecca (Jason) Rose and Keri (Brandon) Friedrich; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Vernon Poling; and a sister, Jean Snyder.
Funeral services for Ruth Ann will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Tom McMichael officiating. Burial will be in Sand Creek Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home to help offset expenses or to the Gateway Community Church, Onsted. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
