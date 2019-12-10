|
|
ADRIAN - Ruth E. Tripp, age 97, of Adrian passed away Dec. 8, 2019.
She was born Aug. 4, 1922, in Palmyra Township, the daughter of Edward and Anna (Young) Jacobs. Ruth was a member of the Adrian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. She enjoyed teaching the Bible to people, traveling, all of God's creations and painting. Ruth enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Anita) Tripp; three grandchildren, Jeffrey (June) Tripp, Chris (Diane) Tripp and Jill (Steve) Schroeder; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Alicia, Nathanael, Philip and Riley.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. The Funeral Discourse will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Todd Rose presiding. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019