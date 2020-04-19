|
|
ADRIAN - Ruth Isabelle (Easter) Disbro, 87, of Adrian passed away April 17, 2020, at Tecumseh Place Senior Living.
Ruth was born Sept. 15, 1932, in Washtenaw County to Edward Easter and Leota Mae (Rogers) Easter. She married Robert Disbro on June 23, 1951, and they were married for 47 years, raising four children. Ruth was a graduate of Adrian High School and worked there later as a liaison officer for almost 17 years.
Throughout all their children's school years, Ruth was busy with PTA and being a homeroom mother. She soon found that she was pretty good at golf and was involved with several leagues for the past 40-plus years. She also participated on bowling and pool leagues and was active in the American Legion Auxiliary.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Susan (Bill) Powell of Palmyra and Diane Mohler of Zachary, La.; son, Donald (Lori) Disbro of Waretown, N.J.; brothers, Leland (Patricia) Easter of Nokomis, Fla., Pete (Laverne) Easter of Sun City, Fla., and Raymond Easter of Adrian; grandchildren, Julie (Tony) Raines, Jenna (Chris) Mohler Wilcox, Michael (Lauren) Mohler, Danae Mohler, Desiree Disbro, Daniel Disbro and Renee (Joe) Gilpin; and great-grandchildren, Macy Dye, Jaxton Dye, Isaiah Wilcox, Isaac Wilcox, Emmett Gilpin, Thomas Gilpin and Amelia Disbro. She is also survived by her dear friend, Gloria Daisy.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; daughter, Sally Ann Mapes; brother, Richard Easter; and son-in-law, Eugene Mohler.
Memorial services will be held at a later point due to the COVID-19 epidemic.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Careline Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020