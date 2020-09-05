ADRIAN - Join us in celebrating the life of Ruth Disbro who passed away on April 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at noon at the Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.