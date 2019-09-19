|
BLISSFIELD - Ruth Marie (Prochnow) Feeney of Blissfield, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019.
She was born on April 16, 1930 to William and Marie Prochnow. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of North Blissfield. Ruth held numerous jobs in Lenawee County throughout her life, with the most recent being Meijer in Adrian.
Surviving are her children Rhonda (Gary) Niles, Mike (Pam) Feeney and Teresa (Doug) Fisher, 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson Cory Niles.
At Ruth's request, cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service to celebrate her life on Sept. 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the North Blissfield Lutheran Church, 1500 North Blissfield Highway, Palmyra. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019