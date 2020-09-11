DEERFIELD - Ruth Marie (Stewlow) Gubbe, age 93, of Deerfield, formerly of Britton, died Sept. 9, 2020, at Sunset Village in Sylvania, Ohio.
Ruth was born Jan. 29, 1927, to Henry and Lena (Korth) Stewlow in Blissfield Township. Ruth attended the Wilcox School, and as a young adult worked in factories, including the former Faraday in Tecumseh.
On Aug. 29, 1953, she married Carl Gubbe at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a life-long member, teaching Sunday school and participating in women's Bible study groups for many years. She also served as the first president of Immanuel's women's board and as a congregational liaison to the Lutheran Social Services of Michigan.
While raising her three children, who were born in one year with the twins' arrival 364 days after a daughter, Ruth was actively involved in their activities. Ruth also took cake decorating and candy making classes. For many years, family and friends were the recipients of her beautifully decorated cakes for special occasions and delicious chocolates at Christmas and Easter.
During retirement, Ruth and Carl spent 23 years in Leesburg, Fla., as "snowbirds," and Ruth continued to do so for three years after she was widowed. They enjoyed socializing with a wide circle of friends and playing golf. Ruth was assured it would be noted in her obituary that she once got a hole in one!
Ruth is survived by her daughters, Linda Gubbe of Toledo and Theresa Becktell of Ypsilanti; grandson, Jason (Mary) Becktell of Ypsilanti; sister, Jeanette Gaydosh of Green Valley, Ariz.; and many nieces, nephews and greats.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Thomas Gubbe; grandson, Paul Becktell; son-in-law, John Becktell; and brothers Donald, Harold and Jaye Stewlow.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1500 N. Blissfield Highway, Palmyra, with the Rev. Joshua Rinas officiating. Following the governor's executive order, all attendees are required to wear a proper face covering, with the exception of those under the age of 5 years old or those who cannot medically tolerate.
Burial to follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Blissfield.
Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Elara Caring Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI or the Toledo branch at 3425 Executive Pkwy, Unit 206, Toledo, OH 43606.
Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, Blissfield, has been entrusted with arrangements, where online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.