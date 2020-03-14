|
ADRIAN - Sister Ruth Rabideau, formerly known as Sister Joan Francis Rabideau, died on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian, Mich. She was 93 years of age and in the 75th year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Ruth was born in Unionville, Mich., to Francis and Josephine (LaFave) Rabideau. Sister graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Adrian, Mich., and received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree in English and a Master of Arts degree in guidance/counseling, both from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian, Mich.
Sister spent 33 years ministering in education in Munising, Ruth, Detroit, Grosse Pointe Farms, Ypsilanti, Royal Oak, Flint and Dearborn Heights, Mich.; Chicago, Elgin, and Oak Park, Ill.; and Satellite Beach and West Palm Beach, Fla. She was principal for two years at St. Luke School in Flint and six years at St. Mary School in Elgin. Sister was a pastoral minister for 19 years in Vero Beach, Stuart, Ft. Pierce and West Palm Beach, Fla. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2004.
Sister Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Vernice Fontaine; and brothers, Thomas, Robert and Richard. She is survived by a sister, Joan Mendicino (Anthony) of San Antonio, Texas; loving nieces and nephews; and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Due to COVID-19 mitigation protocols, the Dominican Life Center is closed until further notice to all guests or visitors. All are welcome to participate in Sister Ruth's wake and funeral via livestream at www.adriandominicans.org/LiveStream.aspx.
Welcome of Sister Ruth will be on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020