Sally Ann Schanck
1939 - 2020
CLAYTON - Sally Ann Schanck, age 81, of Clayton died Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 4, 1939, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of the late Charles E. and Dorothy (Miller) Cessna.

She attended Wheelock College in Brookline, Mass., and studied at the Gesell Institute. Sally retired as a teacher with the Hillsdale County Head Start Program where she dedicated 28 years to her students and their families.

She was a member of the Tecumseh District Library Knitting Club and the former treasurer of the Lenawee District Library. Sally loved knitting. She had a passion for nature and all creatures great and small. She considered herself a steward of the earth enjoying organic farming and was a member of the Maine Organic Farmers and Growers.

Sally is survived by partner, Arthur Snyder; her children, Christine Obeid, Brett (Laura) Schanck, Derick (Jill) Schanck and Julia (Robert) Arbour; grandchildren, Chloe, Griffin, Joni, Adeline and Cameron; and one great-grandchild, Quinn.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Lenawee for all their care and especially like to thank Dorothy Thompson for all her care she provided to Sally.

A memorial gathering for Sally will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on July 11, 2020, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. The family request that visitors wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
Handler Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
313 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2525
