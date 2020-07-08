ADDISON - Sally Jane Calloway, age 76, of Addison, died July 6, 2020, at her daughter's home in Manitou Beach.
She was born April 30, 1944, in Adrian to Bill and Coral (Furney) Tiede. She married John Calloway on July 15, 1961, in Adrian and he preceded her in death.
Sally had been employed by Lenawee County as Service Coordinator, helping the disabled. She was a member of Genesis Ministries of Adrian.
Sally is survived by two sons, Jerry (Debbie) Calloway of Manitou Beach and Joshua Calloway of California; five daughters, Susan (Brian) Buchanan of North Carolina, Sandra (Terry) Shirton of Battle Creek, Shirley (Kenny) Wilson of Manitou Beach, Logan Jean Calloway of Hudson and Susie (John) Hopkins of Clayton; a brother, William "Bill" (Susan) Tiede of Blissfield and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, John, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert; a daughter, Susie Heskett; two grandchildren, John Logan Calloway and Angela Stoddard; and three sisters, Betty Davis, Carol Clark and Patricia Bice.
A graveside service for Sally will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian with the Rev. Greg Doan officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Sally Calloway. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.