TECUMSEH - Sally Lynn (Jentzen) (Marry) Lauer, age 78, of Tecumseh passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at Brightside Assisted Living & Memory Care in Jackson, Mich.
Sally was born Nov. 29, 1941 in Jackson, Mich., to Jack and Ellen (Reynolds) Jentzen. On Feb. 12, 2000, she was united in marriage to Charles J. Lauer at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Honolulu, Hawaii, and he survives.
She is survived by her two daughters, Robin (Richard) Wegener of Lindsay, Neb., and Tammy Bonner of Hanover, Mich.; four grandchildren, Chisum Volk, Adam Bonner, Wyatt Wegener and MarryRita Wegener; sister, Patricia (Dale) Heselschwerdt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Jentzen.
Sally was a graduate of Napoleon High School. She was a homemaker for many years and previously resided on a farm in Hudson. Sally was an avid gardener, wonderful seamstress and a Girl Scout leader for many years.
She loved to travel with her husband and spend time with her grandchildren. Later, she was employed by Lenawee Stamping. Sally was a faithful member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Tecumseh and helped with roast beef dinners and other parish activities.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, Tecumseh, with Rev. Fr. Daniel Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.
Family will receive visitors from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be at 10 a.m. Friday prior to the mass.
Memorials in her memory can be directed to the , alz.org.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020