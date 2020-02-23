|
HUDSON - Sandie J. Holbrook, age 79, of Hudson passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at The Oasis at Adrian.
Visitation for Sandie will be held on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson, with the Rev. John Rath officiating. Burial of cremains will be in the Whigg Cemetery in Butler Township, Mich.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Eagle Funeral Home, Hudson. You may view the full obituary and send condolences to the family at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020