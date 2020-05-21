|
|
ADRIAN - Sandra "Sandy" Smith, age 78, of Adrian passed away on May 19, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.
She was born on April 30, 1942, in White Plains, N.Y., to Robert and Elaine Huff Smith. Sandy was a secretary at the Lenawee Christmas Insurance Co in Adrian. She was an avid fan of both professional football and baseball and loved animals.
Burial has taken place at Medina Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 21 to May 22, 2020