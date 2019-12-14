|
ADRIAN - Sandra D. (Ring) Drabek, age 82, entered Our Lord's heaven on Dec. 3, 2019, at home, under the loving care of her husband and daughter and with all the help of family, friends and neighbors.
Sandra battled asthma from birth and COPD caused five years of 24-hour care, seven days a week. She was born on Sept. 12, 1937, to Henry and Glenna (Carmack) Ring in Chicago, Ill. Sandra was active in her schools and communities from first grade until she graduated from Austin High School in 1956. Morever, her father was vice president of passenger service for Penn Central RR, and they often relocated. Besides Adrian, Mich., she also lived in Westchester, Ill., Portland, Ore., Paris, Texas, and Kennett, Mo.
Throughout her lifetime, she was a member of many PTA's and Bible studies; was a Boy Scout den mother; and she volunteered at Lenawee County Habitat for Humanity. When not studying the KJV Bible or watching Jimmy Swaggart Ministries on TV 24 hours throughout each day, she enjoyed music and Mother Nature. In her earlier years, she also actively planted flowers, golfed and learned to cook at home at home and with her gourmet club. Sandra also loved traveling with her two sisters and/or with her husband during their 62 years of marriage and his 22 years of naval service.
In addition to to her husband, Richard Drabek, she is survived by her children, Rick (Suzy) Drabek of St. Johns, Mich., and Wendy Drabek of Adrian, Mich.; grandson, RJ (Jamie) Drabek; and great-grandchildren, Ellee Ann and Brantlee John, all of Fowler, Mich.; and granddaughter, Colleen (Nick) Howing of St. Johns, Mich. Also surviving are her two sisters, Susan (Pat) Monaghan of Birmingham, Ala., and Ellen Holtje of Kensington, Md. She enjoyed loving her six nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and -nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Ozarkian and Swedish parents.
Sandra's music, photo and Life Celebration for Everyone will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, Mich. A memorial service with Sandra's cremated remains will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Linda Brown officiating. Please bring many memories and smiles.
Memorial donations may be made to Adrian Christian Mission, which she also helped to build. Please send memory cards to Sandra's family at her Adrian home.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019